Turner Ashby Monument vandalized for the fourth time in two years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy says the incident happened recently, after reviewing security footage.

The monument is private property, not owned by the city of Harrisonburg or JMU. The trespassing agreement with Harrisonburg Police Department allows them to press charges once the investigation is completed.

“The paint we’ve been able to get off and the eggs and the meat but this is really severe and unnecessary — just very disheartening,” United Daughters of the Confederacy (Turner Ashby Chapter) Registrar Eleanor Price said.

Price is the longest member of this organization’s chapter, a past president of the division, and has seen every act of vandalism on the Turner Ashby Monument since the beginning. Price says the damage to the monument amounts to $1,000.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone who knows any information to contact them through CrimeStoppers.

