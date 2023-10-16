VSDB students show off white cane skills and techniques

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind and other organizations came together Monday, October 16, to host the first in-person Cane Quest.

“The white cane is what allows us to navigate our world in our community,” VSDB senior Nikita Razinkov said.

The event allowed each student to show off their white cane skills and travel techniques.

“Whether that be crossing the street, going upstairs, how we navigate with people,” Nikita said.

Participants were judged and ranked after each activity.

“It’s really a way for us to look at their independent travel skills and how they are traveling on their own,” Gwyn Seuttell with Allied Instructional Services said.

