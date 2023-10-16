Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VSDB students show off white cane skills and techniques

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind and other organizations came together Monday, October 16, to host the first in-person Cane Quest.

“The white cane is what allows us to navigate our world in our community,” VSDB senior Nikita Razinkov said.

The event allowed each student to show off their white cane skills and travel techniques.

“Whether that be crossing the street, going upstairs, how we navigate with people,” Nikita said.

Participants were judged and ranked after each activity.

“It’s really a way for us to look at their independent travel skills and how they are traveling on their own,” Gwyn Seuttell with Allied Instructional Services said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man
Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave

Latest News

Staunton Public Works asks for public input on refuse collection in the Queen City.
Staunton launches new ‘Trash Talk’ survey
Barbour has been arrested.
Suspect arrested in Redpoint Apartment double homicide
Many folks in the Stuarts Draft area heard a loud boom on Saturday evening.
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
No charges filed against Lynchburg gynecologist who resigned amidst claims of sexual misconduct