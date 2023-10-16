Whimsically Witchy expands for second year to help more Staunton Schools

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Across the street from McSwain Elementary School sits a house, and in front of it a spooky cemetery fit with tombstones, witches, skeletons, and even flying bats.

Camille Dierksheide, a mom with a passion for extreme crafting, said what began last year as a sight to see in the Queen City quickly gained a purpose close to her heart. Dierksheide said she reached out to a friend in the PTA at McSwain and pitched the idea for a fundraiser.

A QR code was created that visitors to the display, called Whimsically Witchy, could scan and donate money to.

“Art and music have been really really important to me my whole life. They are really pivotal in who I am as an adult and they’re always underfunded always the first to get cut. So, I just thought let’s leverage the display as a way to augment funding for art and music,” Dierksheide said.

Whimsically Witchy raised $2,400 for arts and music at McSwain and Dierksheide said it was amazing to see the community rally around the program.

“To hear from art and music teachers at McSwain about how the money really impacted what they were able to do with their students last year and for them to be able to make investments that will last for years to come was really exciting,” Dierksheide said.

This year the fundraiser has expanded to include all three elementary schools in SCPS. The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is partnering with Dierksheide to evenly distribute the funds at the end of the fundraiser on Oct. 31.

Dierksheide said with the expansion of the fundraiser, she has added some new features to the display.

“We have Jack Skellington’s headstone in the cemetery. We have Zero’s doghouse and he’s got like a little pile of bones. We have 72 feet of faux rot-iron fencing and a gate with a decrepit lock on it for the cemetery,” Dierksheide said.

On top of raising money, Dierksheide said she hopes Whimsically Witchy can inspire others to use their talents for good.

“One of the reasons why I love living here is you can create ripple effects in our community. My thing is I make crazy stuff out of spray foam insulation and spray foam, but everyone has something they can contribute and not only does it give to our community but you actually end up filling up your own cup as well,” Dierksheide said.

If you would like to visit the display, it is located at 1101 North Coalter St. in Staunton. More information can be found online at whimsicallywitchy.org.

