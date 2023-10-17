2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, October 15 at 6:19 PM, many southern Augusta County residents heard loud noises and felt the earth shake.

These noises were caused by an earthquake that was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said many people called in reporting the sounds from the area of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

ACSO said the Sheriff’s Office responded as well as the Stuarts Draft Fire Department. They searched the area and could not locate the source of the sounds.

No injuries, property damage or power outages were reported throughout these areas.

The United States Geological Survey says a 2.2 earthquake was detected around 2 miles northwest of Stuarts Draft at around 6:20 p.m.

WHSV has reached out to USGS to find out why it took a while to confirm that earthquake, and learn more about it.

If you have surveillance video of the small rumble, you can upload it here.

The USGS has confirmed that a 2.2 earthquake was detected on Sunday, October 15. (WHSV)

I went back through USGS & the historical quakes above a 1.5 magnitude. So here's that map.

Note the small cluster in Augusta Co which is near the very old Staunton-Pulaski fault line. That runs right through Gypsy Hill park and you can still see it (story I did in 2014) pic.twitter.com/0i7Q19Y7QL — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 17, 2023

The area has a very small list of historical earthquakes, two of the largest quakes happened in Page and Pendleton Counties. However JMU Professor of Geology Dr. Eric Pyle says that this most recent quake in Stuarts Draft was likely on a very old fault line called the Staunton-Pulaski fault. This fault line, runs right through Gypsy Hill park.

If you’d like to hear more from Dr. Pyle, here’s part of the interview.

On the October 15, 2023 Stuarts Draft Earthquake

A JMU professor has a Raspberry Shake in Harrisonburg and recorded the Stuarts Draft Earthquake. This is about 30 miles from the epicenter. Both professors I talked to said likely it happened on the old Staunton-Pulaski fault which runs through Gypsy Hill Park https://t.co/VyTUjIvQVF pic.twitter.com/Iyl88ScEZy — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 16, 2023

USGS (Maxuser | USGS)

EARTHQUAKE HISTORY

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.