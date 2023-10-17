Cream of the Crop
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, October 15 at 6:19 PM, many southern Augusta County residents heard loud noises and felt the earth shake.

These noises were caused by an earthquake that was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said many people called in reporting the sounds from the area of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

ACSO said the Sheriff’s Office responded as well as the Stuarts Draft Fire Department. They searched the area and could not locate the source of the sounds.

No injuries, property damage or power outages were reported throughout these areas.

The United States Geological Survey says a 2.2 earthquake was detected around 2 miles northwest of Stuarts Draft at around 6:20 p.m.

WHSV has reached out to USGS to find out why it took a while to confirm that earthquake, and learn more about it.

If you have surveillance video of the small rumble, you can upload it here.

The area has a very small list of historical earthquakes, two of the largest quakes happened in Page and Pendleton Counties. However JMU Professor of Geology Dr. Eric Pyle says that this most recent quake in Stuarts Draft was likely on a very old fault line called the Staunton-Pulaski fault. This fault line, runs right through Gypsy Hill park.

If you’d like to hear more from Dr. Pyle, here’s part of the interview.

On the October 15, 2023 Stuarts Draft Earthquake
USGS
USGS(Maxuser | USGS)

EARTHQUAKE HISTORY

1918 Blizzard and Page County Earthquake
Shenandoah County

