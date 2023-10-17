Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

5 arrested in connection to construction company burglary

Appomattox arrests
Appomattox arrests(Credit: Appomattox Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on Monday in connection to a construction company burglary.

According to deputies, more than $10,000 of stolen property was recovered after the arrests.

Harry Hendricks III, 20, of Lynchburg was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

Tracy Hendricks, 53, of Lynchburg was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

James Hayes, 47, of Appomattox was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

Keane Rioseco, 38, of Evington was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

Jamie Patria, 33, of Appomattox was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The five are being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail awaiting trial. Deputies say the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call (434) 352-8241.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour has been arrested.
Suspect arrested in Redpoint Apartment double homicide
October 15, 2023
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft
71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash
Handcuffs image
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

Latest News

EPIC anticipate biggest Elkton Autumn Days ever
Staff does not know how far it'll go but made a center around AI and chat GPT resources to help...
Blue Ridge Community College discusses the role of A.I.
EPIC is preparing at least ten thousand people hitting the streets -- which will be lined with...
EPIC anticipate biggest Elkton Autumn Days ever
October 15, 2023
Emergency Coordinator offers disaster safety tips
On Monday night the Page County Board of Supervisors got its first look at proposed amendments...
Page County to consider major changes to campground ordinance