Blue Ridge Community College discusses the role of A.I.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - BRCC Math Professor, Sara Botkin, said A.I. continues to change at lightning speed and says it will play a role in the public college’s entire curriculum.

Staff says they are prioritizing policies and protocols to assure cheating is not a problem.

“It’s really different difficult to detect A.I., and at Blue Ridge. We’re just trying to move away from detection and teach students about proper AI use,” Botkin said.

English professors say they are seeing a huge impact with writing courses because A.I. can write in the voice of any person. The use of A.I is wide among students and faculty, according to Blue Ridge.

“For professors, they’ve been using the tools to automate tasks such as creating scenarios for assignments or generating some ideas for assignments or even creating like a grading assignment rubric,” Botkin said.

Botkin said students are taking advantage of A.I. to help throughout the semester.

“There are tools that can act as a virtual tutor for them, and give them a personalized learning experience. At their convenience. It can also be used to help with accessibility, such as providing a video transcript for students or summarizing a document,” Botkin said.

Staff say they do not know how far A.I. will go, but created help around AI and Chat GPT to help students.

Botkin also serves at a co-coordinator for the teaching and learning center and her team of teachers send out weekly newsletters on artificial intelligence updates as well as hosting webinars.

“We now have the space to discuss pedagogy and best teaching practices across disciplines, and while the center’s only a few months old, it’s already brought many wins for Blue Ridge,” Botkin said.

BRCC says its mission with artificial intelligence is to stay up to date with the technology.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.