BRCC looking for temporary CDL training course

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is looking for a new location for its CDL training course.

The school’s commercial driving program currently has its training course behind the Augusta County Government Center in Verona but with the new Augusta County Courthouse being built there it will soon have to move to a new location.

“I know we have talented architects working on this so we’re hoping that we find the ideal location on campus and that we are able to build a state-of-the-art facility. The General Assembly has been very supportive of this effort, truck driving is a major driver of the industry in this region,” said Dr. John Downey, President of Blue Ridge Community College.

While BRCC plans to build a training course on its campus in the future it is looking for a temporary location to use in the meantime as the course on its campus will take time to build.

“We’re looking for three to five acres of paved land which is not easy to find so we’re looking in the private sector for partners and supporters of Blue Ridge Community College’s Truck Driving program to maybe work with us and provide some of that space,” said Downey. “We’re able to do it in pieces so we could do the testing range in one location, the practice range in another location. Of course, our students also drive on the roads but we want to make sure we have a practice range that gets them confident behind the wheel.”

BRCC’s CDL program trains over 200 drivers a year. Any person or business with a property they’d be willing to allow BRCC to use is asked to contact the office of President Downey at 540-453-2200.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.