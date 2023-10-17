Cream of the Crop
Emergency Coordinator offers disaster safety tips

October 15, 2023
October 15, 2023
By Olivia Whitehouse
Oct. 17, 2023
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On October 15, residents in southern Augusta County heard a boom, that was later confirmed to be an earthquake.

Patrick Lam, Emergency Management Coordinator for Augusta County, said if you hear a strange noise, you should 911 to report it, and if you know what location it came from, to stay a safe distance away.

“For an earthquake, we recommend that people drop to the ground, get on all fours to prevent falling injuries,” said Lam.

He recommends covering the head and neck area with your hands, and to hold onto something sturdy like a door frame.

“Watch out for falling objects, heavy falling objects and stay inside,” said Lam.

“We recommend that everyone have a plan for all kinds of disasters happen in your geological region where you live,” said Lam.

You should have a go kit ready that could last for yourself and your family for up to 72 hours after the event, according to Lam.

You can find more information and resources on how to prepare for disasters on Ready.gov.

