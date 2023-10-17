EPIC anticipate biggest Elkton Autumn Days ever

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are gearing up for Elkton Autumn Days on October 21 and 22. Organizers say the two-day festival is the biggest event for the town every year.

The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee says they believe this will be the largest event in the festival’s history.

Vice President, and mayor of Elkton, Josh Gooden, said that they are pulling out all the stops to show off the town.

“I think we’ve got a little over 120, 130 vendors or so; and then little over a dozen food vendors so we’re maxing out our street this year and look forward to continuing to grow the event,” Mayor Gooden said.

EPIC says they are preparing for at least ten thousand people to attend the event.

This year is intended to be the biggest one in the festival’s history with Larry Baugher in mind, who help build the festival more than 37 years ago.

Baugher is being remembered as a remarkable resident, citizen, historian, community member, and EPIC Charter member.

“At least, through his leadership, that festival has been able to continue and grow throughout the years. We’re just fortunate that he laid the groundwork for our committee,” Mayor Gooden said.

The Elkton Autumn Days will start at 10 a.m. throughout the festival weekend, and festivities will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to take place at West Spotswood Avenue in Downtown Elkton.

