Flood of 1942 left rivers at new records and widespread flooding after tropical remnants
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NAKED CREEK, Va. (WHSV) - The flood in Mid-October 1942 was due to a tropical storm that weakened as it moved onshore from the Carolinas. A stalled front to the north led to a slow moving system and rain fell for 4 days.
At the time, this flood broke new records for most of our rivers. To date, many of these records still stand within the top 3 of the highest crests.
I want to thank Rocktown History, The Waynesboro Heritage Foundation and Ramona Ritchie for the photos.
