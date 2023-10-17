Flood of 1942 left rivers at new records and widespread flooding after tropical remnants

NAKED CREEK, Va. (WHSV) - The flood in Mid-October 1942 was due to a tropical storm that weakened as it moved onshore from the Carolinas. A stalled front to the north led to a slow moving system and rain fell for 4 days.

Part 4: October 1942 flood



Long fused interaction between two tropical lows, one of the worst floods on record for DC and northern Virginia. pic.twitter.com/O803PQg82X — Jacob Feuerstein (@Jacob_Feuer) March 7, 2023

At the time, this flood broke new records for most of our rivers. To date, many of these records still stand within the top 3 of the highest crests.

Tropical rain, slow moving led to widespread flooding (Maxuser | WHSV)

I want to thank Rocktown History, The Waynesboro Heritage Foundation and Ramona Ritchie for the photos. If you have additional photos or memories, you can upload photos BY CLICKING HERE, or email aubrey.urbanowicz@whsv.com

1942 flood headline (Staunton Newsleader)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.