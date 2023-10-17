Harrisonburg Public Works releases new IMAP feature

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – A new tool from Harrisonburg Public Works is now available to make public right-of-way activities information more accessible to all in The Friendly City – making community members, business owners, and visitors more aware of permitted activities taking place around them.

The IMAP, or Infrastructure Maintenance Activity Portal, is an interactive tool that lets users look up Public-Works approved Public Access Permits taking place on or within City property or public right-of way.

IMAP features include:

Permit Number

Address in which the work is to take place

The timeframe in which work is expected to take place (permits are valid for a six-month window)

Status of the activity

Permit applicant and their contact number

Brief description of the activity

“We really thought that this was a very important tool for the community and for our local businesses. This is an effort for us to get ahead of putting out information about these permitted projects and making sure they are accessible at the hands of our community members,” Public Works outreach and communication specialist Brittany Clem-Hott said.

The IMAP is regularly updated once a week and also will list completed or expired activities for anyone who wishes to search past projects. Emergency projects may involve permit approval and project start before the IMAP may be updated.

The City plans to continue to enhance the new portal by adding special event road closures such as for downtown festivals, and Public Works-planned transportation projects. You can learn how to access the IMAP through the city’s website here.

