James Madison men’s, women’s basketball programs tabbed preseason favorites in Sun Belt Conference

(WHSV) - If preseason polls are any indication of how the regular season will pan out, there’s lots to be excited about for the James Madison men’s and women’s basketball programs in this upcoming season.

Both programs were picked as the preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference, the conference announced on Monday.

The men’s program is coming off a 22-11 season, the most wins for the program since the 1981-82 season. Seven letter winners return for JMU from last year’s team.

As far as the women’s program, they enter the 2023-24 season as the defending Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament champions. They earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The program returns eight players from last season’s team.

JMU’s Terrence Edwards was a Preseason First Team All-Sun Belt Selection. Edwards, the 2023 Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year and an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection, led the Dukes in scoring with 13.3 points per game, and three-point percentage at 45.8%.

2023 Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year Peyton McDaniel was a Preseason Second Team All-Sun Belt Selection for the Dukes. Joining her was JMU center Kseniia Kozlova.

Both teams open the season on Nov. 6. The men’s team is on the road at Michigan State while the women open the season against Eastern Mennonite.

You can view the preseason polls and the preseason all-conference teams in the posts below.

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡.



Five different #SunBeltMBB programs received first-place votes as @JMUMBasketball was picked to finish atop the Sun Belt in the 2023-24 Preseason Coaches Poll. ☀️🏀



📰 » https://t.co/oUAeRhCjz3 pic.twitter.com/ICjOQaNVDw — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) October 16, 2023

𝗣𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗧 𝗜𝗧 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗣𝗟𝗘.



Reigning #SunBeltWBB Champion @JMUWBasketball was selected to finish as the top team in the Sun Belt ahead of the 2023-24 season, receiving nine first-place votes. ☀️🏀



📰 » https://t.co/isqUIvLS9R pic.twitter.com/byV6iTKLA5 — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) October 16, 2023

