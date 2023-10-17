TUESDAY: Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and still mostly cloudy. Feeling cool and a light breeze at times but not gusty. A few more stray showers likely throughout the day, mostly into West Virginia. A stray shower or sprinkle elsewhere but mostly dry. Still cool at times but with more sunshine breaking out late day, highs in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 50s to around 60 for the Valley. Partly cloudy during the evening and any breeze starts to let up. Cooling quickly into the 40s with sunset. Chilly overnight and partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost mainly for low spots with lows in the mid 30s for typical cold spots.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost for some typical cold spots, low spots. A crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and more sunshine. Sunny during the morning then some high thin clouds for the day. Highs into the low to mid 60s. A nice day. Mostly clear and pleasantly cool into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Staying mostly clear overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and warm with a few more clouds into the afternoon, staying dry. Mild with highs into the mid to upper 60s and breezy. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures into the 50s and increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures into the 40s. Cloudy for the day. Watching the potential for our next system to bring some showers, more likely into the afternoon and late day. Stay tuned for timing updates. Highs into the low to mid 60s and breezy. Mostly cloudy at night with more shower potential. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start with temperatures in the 40s. Showers possible during the morning. Mostly cloudy and potential for lingering showers throughout the day with our next system. Stay tuned for updates. Highs into the upper 50s to low 60s and gusty winds behind the front. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s and still windy.

SUNDAY: A chilly and mainly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Staying mostly cloudy with gusty winds throughout the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers possible for the Alleghenies. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

