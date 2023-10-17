Missing Blount County teen found dead, crashed into lake, sheriff’s office says

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen who went missing out of Blount County Monday has been found dead in his car, which had crashed into Chilhowee Lake, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

“This is not what we hoped for. Sheriff James Lee Berrong extends his sympathy to Garrett’s loved ones,” BCSO said.

Garrett McAmis, 18, was last seen Friday night, BCSO said, and was reported missing Sunday after a family member said he had not returned home. According to BCSO, the family member said a friend of McAmis had received a text from him around 11:30 p.m. Friday saying he was at a pull-off on The Dragon, also known as U.S. Highway 129. The friend also said McAmis was having trouble breathing.

Deputies and family members searched the area, officials said, before the Blount Special Operations and Response Team found the teen in his car, which was in Chilhowee Lake.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

