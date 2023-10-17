Page County to consider major changes to campground ordinance

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors got its first look at proposed amendments to the county’s campground ordinance. The proposal includes some big changes to requirements for new campgrounds in the county.

The proposed ordinance amendments require more robust site and landscaping plans from any new campground hoping to open in the county.

One of the biggest goals of the changes is to decrease the density of campgrounds in the county. The proposal lowers the number of campsites allowed per acre from 20 to 15 and increases the minimum size of each campsite from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.

“We have had a number of campground applications in the last couple years and our board members have received complaints, our planning commissioners have received complaints about campground density and the number of campsites in one spot. Those complaints can take on any number of forms so the board members asked the planning commission to consider reviewing the campground ordinance,” said Page County Planner Josh Hahn. “There was an idea to not pack campers in like sardines, that’s what I heard several times, and I think to a certain extent campground operators are already trying to avoid that. This just kind of codifies that same idea.”

The ordinance changes also outline how much of a campground must be open space depending on its total size.

“I think the concept of a sliding scale for open space and kind of codifying how much open space is within a parcel, that will be a new concept. I don’t know that campground operators or developers will have a problem with it when they actually look at it but it is more work on their end to show where that is on a site plan,” said Hahn.

One complaint that the county has received in the past about campgrounds it that when there are so many campsites close together, smoke from campfires can be a problem.

“What you’re trying to do there is reduce density so if every site has a campfire it lowers how much campfire is escaping the campground area. That’s one complaint we’ve had in the past is a whole bunch of campfires, if it’s a windy day and overcast and all that smoke is descending on one property owner adjacent, that’s unfortunate,” said Hahn.

Other proposed ordinance changes include the banning of drones and fireworks as well as more robust access road parking requirements. Another major change is that the amended ordinance would require all campgrounds with more than five campsites to have an on-site operator.

“We want to encourage business while keeping and preserving the rural character as per our comprehensive plan. We want to achieve both things at the same time and I think this is aiming to do that,” said Hahn.

You can find the full rundown of the proposed changes here. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance amendments will be held at the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 20.

