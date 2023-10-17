Cream of the Crop
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department announced that 16 people have been arrested after an investigation.

The Staunton Police Department says the arrests come after a task force investigated the online solicitation of minors.

The list of arrests given by the Staunton Police Department include the following people and alleged charges:

Jeffrey Wine, 60, Staunton, Virginia

  • Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Luis Betancourt, 59, New Market, Virginia

  • Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Robert Joseph Kendrick, 57, Crozet, Virginia

  • Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Jason Stover Smith Jr., 28, Mount Solon, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, Richmond, Virginia

  • Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Johnny McCoy, 25, Palmyra, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, Roanoke, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Gary McDorman, 49, Rockingham, Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Ronald Wayne Keiter, 47, Del Ray, West Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Charles Peregoy, 63, Cumberland, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, Manassas, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Michael Dewayne Penley, 30, Fredericksburg, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Joshua Gregory Shupe, 43, Fredericksburg, Virginia

  • Seventeen counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Tony Russell, 52, Waynesboro, Virginia

  • Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

Gary Allen Moats, 51, Wirtz, Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

David Martin Hamilton, 41, Rockingham, Virginia

  • Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

To see the full press release from the Staunton Police Department, and see photos of the people arrested, you can read the Facebook post on the Staunton Police Department Facebook page.

