Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department announced that 16 people have been arrested after an investigation.

The Staunton Police Department says the arrests come after a task force investigated the online solicitation of minors.

The list of arrests given by the Staunton Police Department include the following people and alleged charges:

Jeffrey Wine, 60, Staunton, Virginia

Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Luis Betancourt, 59, New Market, Virginia

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Robert Joseph Kendrick, 57, Crozet, Virginia

Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Jason Stover Smith Jr., 28, Mount Solon, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, Richmond, Virginia

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Johnny McCoy, 25, Palmyra, Virginia

One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, Roanoke, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Gary McDorman, 49, Rockingham, Virginia

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Ronald Wayne Keiter, 47, Del Ray, West Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Charles Peregoy, 63, Cumberland, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, Manassas, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Michael Dewayne Penley, 30, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Joshua Gregory Shupe, 43, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Seventeen counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Tony Russell, 52, Waynesboro, Virginia

Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

Gary Allen Moats, 51, Wirtz, Virginia

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

David Martin Hamilton, 41, Rockingham, Virginia

Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

To see the full press release from the Staunton Police Department, and see photos of the people arrested, you can read the Facebook post on the Staunton Police Department Facebook page.

