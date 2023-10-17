Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department announced that 16 people have been arrested after an investigation.
The Staunton Police Department says the arrests come after a task force investigated the online solicitation of minors.
The list of arrests given by the Staunton Police Department include the following people and alleged charges:
Jeffrey Wine, 60, Staunton, Virginia
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Luis Betancourt, 59, New Market, Virginia
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
Robert Joseph Kendrick, 57, Crozet, Virginia
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Jason Stover Smith Jr., 28, Mount Solon, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, Richmond, Virginia
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
Johnny McCoy, 25, Palmyra, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, Roanoke, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Gary McDorman, 49, Rockingham, Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Ronald Wayne Keiter, 47, Del Ray, West Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Charles Peregoy, 63, Cumberland, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, Manassas, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Michael Dewayne Penley, 30, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Joshua Gregory Shupe, 43, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Seventeen counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Tony Russell, 52, Waynesboro, Virginia
- Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
Gary Allen Moats, 51, Wirtz, Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
David Martin Hamilton, 41, Rockingham, Virginia
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
To see the full press release from the Staunton Police Department, and see photos of the people arrested, you can read the Facebook post on the Staunton Police Department Facebook page.
