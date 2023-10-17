‘This is a trap game.’ Cignetti, JMU getting set for Marshall

(WHSV) - After Saturday’s 41-13 win over Georgia Southern, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti talked about the Dukes enjoying the win with discretion.

That’s because JMU doesn’t have much time to enjoy the win at all. The Dukes have a short week as they face Marshall on Thursday night. James Madison still has a sour taste in their mouth from when the Thundering Herd came to Bridgeforth Stadium and defeated the Dukes 26-12.

“This is a trap game,” said Cignetti. “Last year, they came here, had lost three out of four. From the middle of the second quarter on, they completely dominated us. Completely.”

While JMU is coming off their most complete game, according to Cignetti, Marshall enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak after winning their first four games.

“I know they’re not pleased about that. I’m sure they’re eager to get back on track in front of their home crowd,” said Cignetti. “This is a good football team we’re going to play. We got our work cutout for us.”

You can listen to everything Cignetti talked about during the Sun Belt Conference Coaches Media Availability in the video below.

Home game against Old Dominion moved to primetime

The Sun Belt Conference announced JMU’s next home game against Old Dominion on Oct. 28 against Old Dominion will kickoff at 8 p.m.

The game, which is JMU’s Homecoming Game, will mark the sixth time JMU will appear on national television this season. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.