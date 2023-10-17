Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro City Council re-affirms position on museum

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council recently re-affirmed the city’s position in support of the creation of Virginia Museum of Natural History campus in the city.

Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism said the city signed a new resolution for $1,000,000.00 for support for the project.

The museum has requested around 30,000,000.00 in the fiscal ‘25 Capital Construction Pool.

“So now it is up to the Governor and the General Assembly to have those funds in the budget so construction can begin as soon as possible,” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said City Council’s stance echoes the councils in 2015 and 2018. They felt it was necessary to have the new city council do this, as they are trying to acquire construction funding.

“It just sends a message to state government and to the Virginia Museum of Natural History trustees and foundation board that the city would really like to move forward with this,” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said the addition of this museum will be great for the city and for tourism.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Barbour has been arrested.
Suspect arrested in Redpoint Apartment double homicide
October 15, 2023
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft
71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

Latest News

Aubrey 10-16-23 11 p.m. first weather
October 15, 2023
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft
Waynesboro City Council re-affirms position on museum
On the October 15, 2023 Stuarts Draft Earthquake
Earthquake interview with Dr. Pyle