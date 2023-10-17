Waynesboro City Council re-affirms position on museum

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council recently re-affirmed the city’s position in support of the creation of Virginia Museum of Natural History campus in the city.

Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism said the city signed a new resolution for $1,000,000.00 for support for the project.

The museum has requested around 30,000,000.00 in the fiscal ‘25 Capital Construction Pool.

“So now it is up to the Governor and the General Assembly to have those funds in the budget so construction can begin as soon as possible,” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said City Council’s stance echoes the councils in 2015 and 2018. They felt it was necessary to have the new city council do this, as they are trying to acquire construction funding.

“It just sends a message to state government and to the Virginia Museum of Natural History trustees and foundation board that the city would really like to move forward with this,” said Hitchin.

Hitchin said the addition of this museum will be great for the city and for tourism.

