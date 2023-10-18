AAA provides advice for teen drivers around the Commonwealth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were over 17,000 crashes last year involving teen drivers, 89 of them were fatal.

Around the country, Oct. 15-21 is recognized as Teen Driver Safety Week and AAA is providing tips on ways families can work together to keep the newest drivers on Virginia’s roadways safe.

“Give them an opportunity to drive in a neighborhood, drive on a secondary road. When they’re more comfortable getting on an interstate, don’t forget they need to be driving some hours at night and it’s also good for them sometimes to be challenged by different weather and different situations out there,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Dean said that not only is it important for parents to instruct their teens on safe driving practices, but to also model the behaviors they are teaching.

Dean also emphasized the importance of conversations between parents and their children about the dangers of speeding, impaired and distracted driving, or a combination of those behaviors.

“It’s not just cell phones, there can be many other distractions in a vehicle. A pet in a vehicle with you, a passenger in a vehicle with you, eating and drinking in a vehicle. Also the onboard electronics, things have changed a good bit but there’s way more in the way of electronics in a vehicle where there’s a screen that may be drawing your attention away from the road in front of you,” Dean said.

AAA has more tips on Teen Driver Safety through their website here.

