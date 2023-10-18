Banned Bookmobile gives out frequently banned books in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Banned Bookmobile stopped on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville Wednesday, October 18 with some reading material deemed controversial in some places.

The multi-state tour was created to educate the public on the rising wave of book bans across the country.

While in Charlottesville, more than 40 of the most frequently banned books were given out.

“What we’re saying right now is it’s important not to politicize our freedom to learn and freedom to read,” Mana Kharrazi with the Banned Bookmobile said, “but more to ensure that people have access to these books so parents can choose, so we can trust our educators and experts.”

The Banned Bookmobile is heading to Lincoln Theater in Washington D.C. next to give out more books.

