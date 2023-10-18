Breast Cancer Awareness: Staying Positive After a Diagnosis

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Hearing that someone has breast cancer is life-changing. At Augusta Health, it is important that patients do not go through their breast cancer journey alone; from diagnosis to the end of treatment, there is someone with you every step of the way and Donna Berdeaux is a big part of bringing everyone together as the breast cancer patient navigator.

”I was a cancer patient in the past and I didn’t have a navigator and even though I was a nurse, people took for granted that I knew. I felt at times out there where I really needed somebody to help me and I didn’t like asking for help,” Berdeaux said.

A patient navigator is a liaison between the Augusta Health team and patients who can help with appointments or any questions that arise. Berdeaux says she enjoys being that extra resource to others.

”I like to introduce myself as the navigator and I like to say ‘I’m your new friend’, and you can usually tell the patients get.. it’s almost like a sense of relief,” Berdeaux said.

Following a positive breast cancer diagnosis, patients attend several meetings like chemotherapy education and more. One meeting is with Leigh Anderson, a licensed clinical social worker at Augusta Health, to see if there are any barriers to care like transportation or cost.

”I believe in treating people how I would want to be treated; the golden rule. I believe in meeting people where they are, and really a lot of patients they want to know that they’re being heard and so I really do my best to do that and provide that level of support for them and then to connect them to resources and the support that they need,” Anderson said.

Anderson adds that sometimes that support may be cracking a smile.

“Believe it or not, humor can help. I’ve had patients that have been in tears and then as they’ve left our visit [they] may be laughing, so it just depends on what the needs are,” Anderson said.

Another aspect of the breast cancer journey is a patient’s nutrition.

“One of the things we can use to empower them long term, not just to get through treatment but also reduce their risk of reoccurrence is nutrition, and that allows them to have something that they still have control over and can make modifications to moving forward,” Mary Beth Landes, a clinical oncology dietician at Augusta Health said.

Landes said the goal is to keep nutrition positive by seeing what can be added to a patient’s diet, and not what has to be taken out.

“Specifically with oncology we focus on more of the whole foods, plant-based diet so eating those fruits and vegetables that are bright, vibrantly-colored so that they get the antioxidants and phytochemicals that really help reduce the risk of not just cancer but also heart disease, diabetes,” Landes said.

Landes adds that while animal-based products can be included in a patient’s diet, the focus is on the lower-fat options of those along with adding whole grains and nuts and beans too, and then even after treatment is over, encouragement can still be provided through recipes and meal swaps.

