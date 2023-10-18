Cream of the Crop
Bridgewater looks to clean up miscues before taking on Averett

Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson prepares to take the snap during a football game on...
Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson prepares to take the snap during a football game on Oct. 14, 2023(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn wants to see his football team take better care of the football.

The Eagles turned it over four times in a 38-3 loss to Randolph-Macon last Saturday.

Bridgewater is at Averett this week, a team that’s lost three straight games. However, the Eagles believe that’s what makes the Cougars a challenge. Lemn believes they’ll come out as a hungry team.

“They’re a dangerous team,” says Lemn. “Anytime you’re competing against a team like that that’s dangerous, you’ve got to be able to execute. Hopefully, in our way, be able to build a game where we’re able to play our style of play on both offense and defense.”

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

