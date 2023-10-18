Checking your heater to prepare for winter

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The weather is cooling down and more people are heating up their homes, which means it’s a good time to start testing your heater to sure it works.

”You’re are running your air conditioning, there is a lot of humidity running through the gas furnace, it has nothing to do with the gas furnace, but it is still effecting the gas furnace, because humidity is water, water vapor can lead to rust, rust on the heat exchanger, rust on any components that are inside of the furnace itself,” said Robert Pearson, Owner of Apex Heating and Air.

Pearson said you have a maintenance check on your gas furnace or your oil furnace to make sure there are no existing issues.

“CO detectors are paramount in houses that has gas appliance, especially a forced air gas appliance,” said Pearson.

The cost of repairs vary depending on what needs to be fixed. If you get into something like a heat exchanger, they almost do not recommend fixing it, but to get it replaced.

“If we ever get to a point that it is that high, in the $2,000.00 range and the equipment is about 10 years or older, we would recommend a replacement of the equipment,” said Pearson.

Pearson said, they are still dealing with supply chain issues since 2020, and it can be a toss up for when items will arrive.

“It can be within a day or two. It can be weeks or two months out. I have been waiting on a blower wheel cabinet for about nine months,” said Pearson

Pearson said turning on your heater is the best way to check or have a HVAC company come and look to see if there are any issues.

