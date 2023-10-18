Cream of the Crop
District 2 Rockingham County School Board candidates participate in student-led debate

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the second round of the student-led debates for Rockingham County School Board took place.

This time, the three candidates running for the District 2 seats took the stage.

Incumbent Lowell Fulk is not seeking re-election for his District 2 seat on the Rockingham County School Board, leaving three candidates running for the open seat.

Amber Ham, Ashley Burgoyne and Larry Chico explained more about their campaigns and platforms.

Chico is a former teacher; Burgoyne is a current substitute teacher and Ham has been a foster mom for 18 years.

“Anything we can do to do a better job of educating our students that’s where we should spend money as a very important priority, one of our highest priorities,” candidate Larry Chico said.

Candidates addressed budgets, school safety and mental health.

“If there is new money to spend, I would spend it on my commitments to you ... prioritize high-quality education and mental health, value and support educators and employees, create and holistic school safety plan,” candidate Amber Ham said.

Each candidate had three minutes to respond to the question and one minute each for a rebuttal.

“We need to have our officers there all day every day, law enforcement is a deterrent for crime and that’s a fact our elementary schools are our most vulnerable because they have the least amount of protection and least amount of law enforcement presence,” candidate Ashley Burgoyne said.

Early voting is underway now and election day is Nov 7.

We will have one one-on-one interviews with each candidate leading up to election day.

