Fall color continues to pop across the area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of October 17th, the fall color is really starting to pop across the entire area. The highest points of the Alleghenies are past peak but peak color can now be seen along elevations between 3,000-4,000′.

Highland County and most of the Virginia Highlands are at peak right now and will continue to be at peak into the weekend. The rest of our West Virginia locations range from moderate to high and peak color. Pretty much anywhere you drive in West Virginia right now it will be quite spectacular.

Air3 catches the fall foliage in Rockingham County

REST OF VIRGINIA

Fall color is continuing to pop along the sides of the ridges and across the Shenandoah Valley. Peak is typically around the 20-25th for Skyline Drive and most of the Blue Ridge and we should be on par this year. Now is the time to get out and enjoy everything fall. Even with some rain for the weekend, the fall color will still look quite vibrant. No washout expected.

Check out this different view of the foliage- local pilot Sonet Gandhi took this over the Elkton area. That's quite the view!

Colors are poppin 🍂🍁 @FoliageReport @ExploreFall pic.twitter.com/Vo6sdaKp0l — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 16, 2023

You can check with Explore Fall for current fall color and the forecast:

Check out some of the photos of the snow with the fall color in the mountains on North Carolina this week. Even parts of the Great Smokies had some snow

Some vivid fall foliage meets balsam pines with a fresh coat of snow and rime ice this afternoon in Western North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/BmHtNIdBju — Asheville Pictures (@AshevillePictu1) October 16, 2023

An elevation climb to find SNOWLIAGEhttps://t.co/0nwxKjJTfU 🍁❄️🌲 pic.twitter.com/Ir38YoOfbh — Local Yokel Weather (@localyokelwx) October 16, 2023

