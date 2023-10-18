Goodwill Industries of the Valleys offers tips on thrifting your Halloween costume

Cream of the Crop
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The National Retail Federation reports that consumer spending on Halloween items in 2023 is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion.

People have been getting crafty in recent years with DIY costumes and decorations, and Goodwill Industries of the Valleys also has tips for those scrambling for that last-minute detail on a budget.

“You can go in with your imagination and see a fun accessory, say a witch hat. And then you can go and find maybe a great dress, or a cloak at the store and when you shop at Goodwill you can also find pieces that you can use in your everyday wardrobe so it can go further than Halloween,” Goodwill Industries of the Valleys marketing and communications director Chelsea Moran said.

Moran added that through donations made to Goodwill, the organization is able to fund area job training and provide educational opportunities for adults and kids.

“Our vision is to eliminate poverty, and by helping equip people to reach their fullest potential that’s what happens when you shop at Goodwill and when you donate,” Moran said.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is also hosting a new costume and decoration contest this year that runs until Nov. 3. You can find more information on how to participate here.

