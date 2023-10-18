Grubhub driver caught on camera eating customer’s food, restaurant owner says

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A Grubhub delivery driver in California was fired after he was allegedly seen on camera eating a customer’s food that he had just picked up.

A security camera outside Mexihanas Hibachi Grill, a restaurant in Long Beach, allegedly captured a Grubhub driver digging into a customer’s dinner seconds after it was picked up. At one point, the driver can be seen using his teeth to tear open the bag. He then grabs his own fork and starts eating.

Mexihanas owner Martin Luzanilla says he was shocked by the footage, which was taken in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“He took bitefuls out of each plate that was in that order,” Luzanilla said.

The restaurant owner suspected something was up right after pickup because the vehicle didn’t move for a couple of minutes, so he went out to confront the driver.

The delivery driver told Luzanilla the food was just his lunch, so the restaurant owner gave him a fist bump and walked away. But when he checked the camera recording, he realized his initial hunch was right.

“I was mad. I was upset. The safety of my customers are No. 1,” Luzanilla said.

The driver left, and Luzanilla rushed to call the customer to tell them their food was contaminated and not to eat it.

“It’s not good on our half. It’s not good on Grubhub’s half. It makes us, as a company, look bad,” Luzanilla said.

Grubhub says the delivery driver has been terminated. The company also reached out to Luzanilla, adding, “The vast majority of our orders are completed without incident or complaint, and when things don’t go as planned, we work hard to make things right.”

Many restaurants and food delivery services have a tamperproof sticker to indicate if someone has tainted the meal. However, their effectiveness varies.

