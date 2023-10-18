Cream of the Crop
‘The guy’s a gamer.’ JMU’s Sarratt turning into dependable receiver

James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt looks to celebrate with teammates after catching a...
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt looks to celebrate with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against Georgia Southern on Oct. 14, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Elijah Sarratt is beginning to turn into a receiving threat for the James Madison offense.

The transfer wideout from Saint Francis has caught touchdown passes in three of the last four games for the Dukes. The brother of JMU safety Cheese Sarratt caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown against South Alabama.

Against Georgia Southern, Sarratt caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Jordan McCloud both had high praise for the wide receiver.

“The guy’s a gamer. He likes to play football,” says Cignetti. “He’s very confident. He makes contested catches. He’s smart. Gives you good information on the sideline. He’s very dependable and accountable. When the bright lights are on, he’s one of those guys that really steps it up.”

McCloud elaborated on the chemistry he’s beginning to develop with Sarratt.

“He has such a knack and understanding for the game,” says McCloud. “He understands leverage routes, depth. He comes to me on the sideline telling me what he sees and he’s always right. Some receivers come to me saying they’re open and they’re actually not open. He’s always telling the truth. He understands how to win. He has great ball skills.”

James Madison will face Marshall on Thursday night. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

