House fire reported in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A house located on 22 Celebrity Lane reportedly caught on fire.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. and managed to put out the flames.

Our crews on scene were able to determine that no other houses were involved.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is still a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

