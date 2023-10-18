Cream of the Crop
James Madison men’s basketball focused on results, not preseason poll

James Madison men’s basketball takes the state at Sun Belt Basketball Media Days
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Expectations are sky high for the James Madison men’s basketball team after the Dukes were tabbed the preseason favorites in the Sun Belt Conference.

Head coach Mark Byington says the Dukes haven’t talked about preseason rankings. He added preseason rankings rarely pan out.

A recent example is last season when Southern Miss won the Sun Belt regular season title despite getting picked to finish second to last in the conference.

“We got to take care of business on the court,” says Byington. “We’re like everybody else. There’s 14 teams in the league. We got a 7% chance to win the league. We need good luck, we need to be good, and we need to take care of business every single night to have a chance to do that. Sometimes that’s still not enough. Our job is to give it our best every night, every practice, and let the outcomes fall where they fall.”

Preseason All-Sun Belt selection Terrence Edwards, Jr. agreed with his head coach.

“Preseason rankings don’t mean anything to us,” says Edwards. “We know what we want. We know what we want to do. We want to finish first. We don’t want to start first. We want to finish first. That’s the goal is just stacking days and keep going through the week getting better and better every day and every week. That’s our goal.”

The James Madison women’s basketball team will participate in Sun Belt Media Days on Wednesday.

