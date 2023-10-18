Mild week with another front for the weekend

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy for the night. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Slightly higher where clouds stick around. Some spots will see some clearing and that’s where temperatures can drop into the mid 30s at some low spots. Patchy frost mainly for low spots with lows in the mid 30s for typical cold spots.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost for some typical cold spots, low spots. A crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and more sunshine. Sunny during the morning then some high thin clouds for the day, still plenty of sunshine. Highs into the low to mid 60s. A nice day. Mostly clear and pleasantly cool into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Staying mostly clear overnight and cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and warm with a few more clouds into the afternoon, staying dry. Mild with highs into the mid to upper 60s and breezy. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures into the 50s and increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day. Watching the potential for our next system to bring some showers, more likely late day and into the evening. Stay tuned for updates. Highs into the low to mid 60s and breezy. Mostly cloudy at night with more shower potential. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start with temperatures in the 40s. Showers possible during the morning. Mostly cloudy and potential for lingering showers throughout the day with our next system. Stay tuned for updates. Highs into the upper 50s to low 60s and gusty winds behind the front. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s and still windy.

SUNDAY: A chilly and mainly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy with gusty winds throughout the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, cities around 60. A few showers possible for the Alleghenies. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Staying partly cloudy for the day and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s but breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

