Montgomery Hall Park receives renovations and vandalism repairs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Parks and Recreation started the repaving process, completing a step of renovations for the park.

The last time the roads in Montgomery Hall Park (MHP) were repaved was in 1971. During the last 50 years, the city fixed potholes and had minor street projects to maintain the roads. Staunton Parks and Recreation director Chris Tuttle said these changes were “long overdue” and this project is a small step toward keeping the park safe.

“A lot of parks you know there is some age to them, Gypsy Hill and Montgomery hall,” Tuttle said. “You have to constantly keep working on the infrastructure. The paving project that we’re working on now is going to be a major improvement and again it is much needed.”

Tuttle said these renovations will not only help preserve the beauty and history of MHP but will help maintain the outside tourism the park sees.

“I think our parks Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall, the two big ones, our city parks but they are also somewhat regional parks,” Tuttle said. “A lot of outside usage from folks that border the city limits of Staunton, we get a lot of visitors from all over. I know it’s in the city limits but it’s also a regional park system.”

These changes are not the only changes coming to the Queen City’s park. On Oct. 18, Parks and Rec. found a merry-go-round at one of the playgrounds burned and warped from fire. Tuttle said the playground equipment was a total loss and they had to order a new one for MHP.

“It’s just frustrating, it is hard to wrap your head around it for one, and the most frustrating part for me is that you have to pull a maintenance crew who has an assigned duty for the day,” Tuttle said. “Now that takes a backburner to getting rid of the vandalism, getting rid of the graffiti repairing this repairing that.”

Tuttle said the new merry-go-round has been ordered and the old, burnt one has been removed for public safety. Currently, a traffic cone and caution tape surround the sight.

