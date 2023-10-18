Cream of the Crop
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat.(Boynton Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a toddler inside Tuesday morning.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the unidentified man arrived at a Mobile gas station on Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV at about 6:30 a.m.

He then got into a person’s vehicle that was parked at the station and took off.

Officers said a 2-year-old child was inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the man then drove onto Interstate 95 before stopping at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child.

The man ended up ditching the stolen car near the Boca Raton Mall.

Boynton police released a photo of the suspected carjacker as they continue their search for him.

Anyone with further information regarding the situation has been urged to contact Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Brad Leitner at 561-742-6113.

