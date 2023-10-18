PulsePoint app live in Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro areas

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Residents and businesses in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro can now help their neighbors and first responders.

The PulsePoint app is now live in these areas.

It alerts your phone when someone nearby has gone into cardiac arrest, so life-saving measures can begin as soon as possible.

“It integrates with the communications centers so as a by-stander calls 911 for a patient in need, particularly in cardiac arrest it will send out a notification as soon as the system detects that, so it will send out a notification to bystanders within 400 yards of that incident,” Daniel Linkins, regional director of Central Shenandoah EMS Council said.

Linkins said every minute that a person is in cardiac arrest, we see a decrease in survival of about 10%.

”In the last two years, we’ve had about 400 patients that have experienced a sudden cardiac arrest of those only about 54% have received CPR prior to EMS arrival and only about 20% have had an AED use prior to arrival and that’s our real goal is to see those numbers increase. More bystander CPR increases the chance of survival,” Linkins said.

The Central Shenandoah EMS Council and local first responders are asking businesses in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro areas to use the PulsePoint AED app to register in-store devices to help save a life.

”If they have the AED set up, they’ll get that picture ‘oh this is where the AED is set up’ and that citizen will be able to go and say hey I need that AED and go to the person to go ahead and start helping with the CPR,” Christine Bandy, dispatch team leader for the Staunton 911 Center said.

First responders are encouraging all residents and businesses to download the app, even if you aren’t always the one to respond.

“We want them to respond, they make a significant difference in getting CPR started faster which saves people’s lives, what we do want to say though is we want them to understand that just because they download the app does not make them legally responsible for having to respond every time the app goes off, we certainly want them to go,” Gary Critzer, director of emergency management and EMS with the city of Waynesboro said.

More information on the PulsePoint App and how to use it can be found here.

