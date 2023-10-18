Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Residents & pets rescued in Bedford County house fire

Pets rescued in Bedford County fire.
Pets rescued in Bedford County fire.(Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents and pets were rescued after a house fire in Bedford County Tuesday night, according to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded to Stewartsville Street where they found smoke from a single-wide trailer.

Crews were able to assist the residents out of the home, none of whom were injured. The resident’s cats were also rescued.

Burning contents were found on the kitchen stove and no active fire was found.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
October 15, 2023
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation
Barbour has been arrested.
Suspect arrested in Redpoint Apartment double homicide
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide

Latest News

AAA provides advice for teen drivers around the Commonwealth
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild week with another front for the weekend
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness: Staying Positive After a Diagnosis
WHSV Fast Cast 10-18-23