SVASC adopts out most animals seized from property

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - More than 40 animals were seized from a property in June.

The animals previous owner is facing accusations of animal abuse. The animals that were seized were cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, who says most of the animals have found their forever homes.

“It was an emotional summer for everyone involved and put a tremendous amount of stress on the shelter,” said Jon Hilbert, Shelter Director.

Hilbert said it was bittersweet to see the animals go.

“We were able to rehabilitate the dogs so greatly and got attached to them, but now they are in great homes and it makes it all worth it,” said Hilbert.

The animals were able to receive vet care and get up-to-date on their vaccinations, and Hilbert said the shelter began adopting the animals out about a month ago.

“We had a tremendous amount of support from volunteers at the emergency shelter in Verona, so a lot of those folks were interested in specific dogs from the seizure as well as the cats and most of them had bonded with some of the animals. Probably the majority of them went out that way, and the rest we had posted on our website,” said Hilbert.

The shelter and animals received a lot of support from volunteers at the emergency shelter, said Hilbert.

“We created a family over there, still keep in touch with them every day. It was a unique summer for us,” said Hilbert.

There are currently three dogs and one cat from the seizure still up for adoption. Hilbert said to visit the shelter website if you want to adopt.

.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.