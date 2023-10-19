Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.

In a recent Facebook post, the ACSO said callers have been posing as judges or members of the Sheriff’s Office, alerting victims of a missed court date. According to ASCO, callers will tell victims the missed date has led to a warrant for their arrest and demand a large sum of money.

Sheriff Donald L. Smith wants residents to remain informed.

”At no point will a sheriff’s office ever call and demand money over the phone in lieu of an arrest,” said Smith, “I ask and urge citizens that if they are approached with these kinds of scams, to call our office.”

Smith said these calls seem accurate, because they use real names connected with the ACSO and the court system.

