Harrisonburg Public Works announces new public safety project

By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works announced plans for a new public safety project to make roads and sidewalks safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The new project will bring sidewalks and bike lanes to Evelyn Byrd Avenue and University Boulevard; the area spans to Reservoir Street and Market Street.

“The project is helping pedestrian safety because it’s closing gaps in sidewalks,” said Thomas Hartman, project director, “On both University and Evelyn Byrd, we don’t have one continuous sidewalk along the corridor.”

Hartman said the project will make sidewalks safe and accessible for those with disabilities, and updates will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“They push a button, and it’ll verbally tell them when it’s safe to cross the intersection,” said Hartman, “We’ll have ramps that are designed for the current standards to allow for someone in a wheelchair, someone with a visual impairment, to be able to find where the road crossing is and be able to make that crossing safely.”

Harrisonburg residents have been hoping for better infrastructure. Mark Powell was shocked at the condition of the sidewalks after he assisted a wheelchair user attempting to go down Reservoir Street.

“They have a basic human right to easier access to get into those places,” said Powell.

Harrisonburg Public Works will host a public meeting on Thursday, October 26th, from 3 to 6pm at the Hyatt Place in Harrisonburg. Community members can learn about the project and ask questions.

