James Madison men’s soccer defeats Old Dominion 3-1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three second half goals propelled James Madison to a 3-1 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

The Dukes trailed 1-0 at halftime. Evan Southern’s goal in the 46th minute tied the match 1-1. Rodrigo Lopez scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute. Luca Nikolai added a third goal in the 62nd minute.

JMU improves to 5-3-5 on the season. They’re next game is at Georgia State on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.