Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

James Madison men’s soccer defeats Old Dominion 3-1

James Madison head coach Paul Zazenksi on the bench during the Dukes 3-1 win over Old Dominion.
James Madison head coach Paul Zazenksi on the bench during the Dukes 3-1 win over Old Dominion.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three second half goals propelled James Madison to a 3-1 victory over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

The Dukes trailed 1-0 at halftime. Evan Southern’s goal in the 46th minute tied the match 1-1. Rodrigo Lopez scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute. Luca Nikolai added a third goal in the 62nd minute.

JMU improves to 5-3-5 on the season. They’re next game is at Georgia State on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation
Appomattox arrests
5 arrested in connection to construction company burglary
Stephen Custer, a Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include...
Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom
October 15, 2023
2.2 earthquake confirmed near Stuarts Draft

Latest News

James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
Reports: NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
The James Madison men's basketball team takes the floor against Old Dominion during the 2022-23...
James Madison men’s basketball focused on results, not preseason poll
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt looks to celebrate with teammates after catching a...
‘The guy’s a gamer.’ JMU’s Sarratt turning into dependable receiver
Bridgewater quarterback Malcolm Anderson prepares to take the snap during a football game on...
Bridgewater looks to clean up miscues before taking on Averett