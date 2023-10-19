Cream of the Crop
James Madison women’s basketball embracing expectations

The Dukes take the stage at Sun Belt Basketball Media Days
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It’s no secret.

The James Madison women’s basketball team enters the season with a target on its back.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

It just means there’s expectations.

The Dukes enter the 2023-24 season as the defending Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament champions as they look to make a return to the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Sean O’Regan and Peyton McDaniel discuessed at Sun Belt Conference Basketball Media Days.

“I think what it does is it shows our team that the league is aware of who we are and what we did last year,” says head coach Sean O’Regan.

Guard Peyton McDaniel is one who’s embracing the expectations.

“I don’t think it’s added pressure. We definitely know that we have a target on our back just based off of winning last year,” says McDaniel. “I do think even with the respect, that there is a level of respect we still have to gain some of these teams and we play with a chip on our shoulder every game knowing that we have to go out there and gain and earn that respect every time we step out on the court.”

The Dukes open the season Nov. 6 against Eastern Mennonite.

