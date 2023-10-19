Reports: NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver

(WHSV) - Multiple outlets, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch, are reporting that the NCAA has denied Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ request to reconsider James Madison’s transition waiver.

Two weeks ago, Miyares wrote a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker and the Board of Directors asking that they reconsider their decision to shorten JMU’s transition waiver from FCS to FBS.

JMU is currently ineligible to compete for a bowl game or a Sun Belt Conference Championship. Miyares told WHSV he believed JMU met all necessary requirements to be fully eligible to compete in FBS games and postseason bowls and championships in 2023.

“I understand the two-year transition period is intended to ensure that programs are able to operate and compete at the highest level of intercollegiate football to which they are graduating,” Miyares wrote in his letter to the NCAA. “However, it is obvious that JMU’s football program has demonstrated it is more than capable of operating and competing at the FBS level, and it has satisfied all other NCAA requirements of FBS eligibility.”

The NCAA requires schools that are transitioning to serve a two-year transition period. During that time, the school is not eligible to play in a bowl game.

The only way JMU could play in a bowl game this season is if not enough teams win at least six games to go to a bowl.

