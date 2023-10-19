Toyota Press Pass: James Madison focused on developing great plan for Marshall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Much like last week’s matchup against Georgia Southern, James Madison has redemption on its mind when it takes on Marshall Thursday night.

When the Thundering Herd visited Bridgeforth Stadium last season, it was probably JMU’s worst performance of the season. The Dukes turned the ball over five times and were scoreless in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

While Marshall has a first-year defensive coordinator in Jason Semore, Curt Cignetti says their personnel is mostly the same. it just has a different design.

The designs have worked thus far for The Herd. Marshall leads the Sun Belt in pass defense. They also rank second in interceptions and second in sacks.

“Last year, they beat our quarterback up. They beat him to a pulp,” said Cignetti earlier this week. “They got basically the same guys up front. They’re really good. Not only do we have to have a great plan but we have to execute the plan on the road. We’ve been able to find a way but this is a new challenge.”

Marshall talks JMU

Marshall head coach Charles Huff had high praise for the Dukes, calling the program, “the benchmark for consistency.”

Huff it seems would like to seem some consistency with his own team. After starting the season 4-0, Marshall has dropped two straight road games, one of which came at North Carolina State and the other at Georgia State.

Huff says penalties and turnovers have been the problem for Marshall.

“We knew this was going to be the toughest stretch we had based on the games, based on the bye week, based on the typical ebbs and flows of the season,” said Huff. “We knew when we got to this point we knew we’d be in a dog fight and we’d be in a heavyweight championship boxing match.”

Defensive lineman Owen Porter says the Dukes are one of the most balanced teams Marshall will see all season.

“They’re a good football team. They play well,” says Porter. “Offense, defense, and special teams. They don’t have a bad area. Good quarterback. Good offensive line.”

You can watch Huff’s entire press conference below.

Thursday night under the lights

Thursday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN. It’ll mark the first time in program history the JMU football program plays on the main ESPN channel.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.