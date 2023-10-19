Tumbleweeds block Montana homes

Cream of the Crop
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, MT. (WHSV) - Hundred of tumbleweeds blocked the front doors and garages of Montana homes this week thanks to high winds and dry weather.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls warned that winds as high as 60-80mph were forecasted to begin the week. Due to those strong gusts, tumbleweeds were blown across several streets and throughout many yards within the local neighborhoods.

Winds as high as nearly 70mph were reported throughout the region, accumulating tumbleweeds front yards to back. Several doorways, garages, and drive ways were blocked as homeowners struggled to exit their homes for every day activities. Tumbleweeds are often quite light in weight and are snapped by strong winds and dry ground, creating a rolling motion that can pile them on top of one another, which can eventually look similar to these scenes.

Videos from local residents and nearby neighbors have been posted across social media showing tumbleweeds as high as rooftops of some homes. Check out this viewer video that was submitted to the National Weather Service via Facebook, as trash cans were knocked over and front entrances blocked to several homes.

Tumbleweed Viewer Video

Tumbleweeds blocked residents from leaving their homes on October 17th, 2023.

