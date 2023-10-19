Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, friends and family joined in a vigil to remember Rachel Good, who went missing from Elkton 20 years ago to the day.

“God’s got this, and I pretty well have put everything over in God’s hands and know in His timing that this is going to be brought to light,” Brenda Brown, Rachel Good’s mother said.

The vigil was held in the parking lot on Terrace Avenue in Elkton where they said they saw Rachel last.

“One day we’ll have the answers that- you know- that we need and that she will finally be able to rest; we just want to be that support to Rachel’s memory, her family,” Daisy Lam, Rachel Good’s friend said.

As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory alive.

“It should still be every day that she’s thought about not just her anniversary of her missing because you know she left behind her mom, her parents, her children, a brand new granddaughter,” Angie Smith, Rachel Good’s friend said.

Rockingham County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Marsha Garst and Virginia State Police said Rachel’s case is still an active criminal investigation.

Wednesday night Garst, along with Rachel’s family and friends said they won’t stop fighting until they get answers.

“I think Rachel would probably say it we are some of the loudest friends and the most outspoken she probably had, so we plan to stay that way until this is figured out. We’ll advocate and keep on advocating for her,” Lam said.

Anyone with information on the Rachel Good case is asked to call Special Agent Chris Deploy with Virginia State Police at (540) 829-7400 or submit an online tip here.

“If anybody knows anything at all I mean the smallest, smallest detail could mean the world to figuring this case out,” Lam said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
House fire reported in Fishersville
Stephen Custer, a Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include...
Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom
Appomattox arrests
5 arrested in connection to construction company burglary
Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

Latest News

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.
Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers
Harrisonburg Public Works announced plans for a new public safety project to make roads and...
Harrisonburg Public Works announces new public safety project
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Watching late week front, limited rainfall
Harrisonburg Public Works announces plans for new public safety project