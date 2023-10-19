Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, friends and family joined in a vigil to remember Rachel Good, who went missing from Elkton 20 years ago to the day.

“God’s got this, and I pretty well have put everything over in God’s hands and know in His timing that this is going to be brought to light,” Brenda Brown, Rachel Good’s mother said.

The vigil was held in the parking lot on Terrace Avenue in Elkton where they said they saw Rachel last.

“One day we’ll have the answers that- you know- that we need and that she will finally be able to rest; we just want to be that support to Rachel’s memory, her family,” Daisy Lam, Rachel Good’s friend said.

As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory alive.

“It should still be every day that she’s thought about not just her anniversary of her missing because you know she left behind her mom, her parents, her children, a brand new granddaughter,” Angie Smith, Rachel Good’s friend said.

Rockingham County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Marsha Garst and Virginia State Police said Rachel’s case is still an active criminal investigation.

Wednesday night Garst, along with Rachel’s family and friends said they won’t stop fighting until they get answers.

“I think Rachel would probably say it we are some of the loudest friends and the most outspoken she probably had, so we plan to stay that way until this is figured out. We’ll advocate and keep on advocating for her,” Lam said.

Anyone with information on the Rachel Good case is asked to call Special Agent Chris Deploy with Virginia State Police at (540) 829-7400 or submit an online tip here.

“If anybody knows anything at all I mean the smallest, smallest detail could mean the world to figuring this case out,” Lam said.

