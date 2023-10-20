Cream of the Crop
Affordable housing project underway on Suter Street

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Construction started six weeks ago on Central Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Suter Street Project, and walls are already being put up.

Organizers say the progress is giving them confidence moving forward.

“With the framing really starting at Ernest today, we’re hoping to get framing completed by early to mid-November and then get things dried in by the time we get really cold in the winter,” Central Valley Habitat for Humanity Project Manager Tim Godshall said.

Godshall said their side of the subdivision will ultimately include four duplexes and a triplex — where 11 families will each have an affordable home.

A private developer is making another ten homes in part of the project to be sold at the bottom of Harrisonburg’s housing market.

The progress made on each home comes from volunteers and trade partners, and their work in any weather helps the homes to be built as soon as possible.

“We’re right on schedule, at this point, and we haven’t really had much rain until today so we’ll we’ll take the rain even if it means slowing down a bit but we’re really grateful for all these workers out here,” Godshall said.

The future homeowners are also helping to build the homes, giving what Habitat for Humanity calls ‘sweat equity’. The sweat equity is in place of the down payment, making the house more affordable, according to Habitat for Humanity.

