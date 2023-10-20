Augusta County seeks public input for comprehensive plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County seeks public input for the rewrite of its comprehensive plan.

Every 20 years, Augusta County rewrites its comprehensive plan to better suit the current technology and wishes of the residents in the County. Since the county is Virginia’s number one cattle farmer industry, a heavy emphasis on agriculture is taken.

One of the priorities for this plan is large and small-scale solar projects. After a recent influx of requests, multiple zoning appeal meetings have happened to either green light or deny these projects.

Julia Hensley, planner II for Augusta County Community Development, said public input can help drive decision-making when it comes to this rewrite.

“It’s incredibly important for folks to get their opinions on all sorts of issues to us while we’re in this process of drafting the plan,” Hensley said. “Their visions for the country are incorporated into all of those policies goals and objectives that will help us make all of those important decisions.”

Hensley emphasized the need for public input because issues in the county cannot be resolved if the public doesn’t bring it to the right department. She also said that the comprehensive plan is more than just a zoning guide for the county.

”A comprehensive plan isn’t just a road map for zoning and all of the other administrative issues we deal with in the county,” She said. “It is also going to tackle housing and transportation, things people interact with on a daily basis.”

A full list of dates can be found here, with a virtual date to be set at a later date.

