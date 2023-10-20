Be mindful of food allergies when preparing for trick-or-treaters

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With Halloween a few weeks away and a popular to celebrate the day is by trick-or-treating.

Karen McCauley, Nurse Practitioner for Augusta Health Urgent Care, said if your child has a food allergy, parents should inspect the candy the children get.

“Kids who are teenagers might already know what they can and can’t have. When they are younger it can be very difficult to navigate that,” said McCauley.

Depending on the severity of the allergy, McCauley said the parent may need to have an EpiPen close. If the child has a mild reaction like a rash, watch for worsening symptoms.

”Like shortness of breath, wheezing, trouble swallowing, a feeling of fullness- if any of those things occur than they should be seen urgently,” she added.

In addition to taking out candy that contains nuts, individuals need to be aware that some candies are produced in the same area where items with nuts are produced. A good way to be mindful of possible food allergies is to have something on the side to hand out that is not food related.

“They can maybe hand out something like crayons or a small toy or stickers. Things like that that are not food related so there is no danger of any kind of cross contamination,” said McCauley.

There is an app called Spokin, that has several guides for food allergies.

“They have several guides on there, and you can even search candies. If you are not sure what is safe and what is not, they have some handy visuals on there,” said McCauley.

