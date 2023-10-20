Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

CDC: Tropical parasite causing skin infections in US

Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an...
Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an infectious disease called leishmaniasis.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over mosquitoes. There’s another blood-sucking biter Americans should guard against.

It’s the sand fly.

Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an infectious disease called leishmaniasis.

They’re most active at night and they’re so tiny, they can slip through ordinary mosquito nets on tents or window screens.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they’ve now detected leishmaniasis in a number of tissue samples from patients who claim they have not traveled outside the United States.

Leishmaniasis can also infect internal organs, including the liver, spleen and bone marrow.

Severe cases can be fatal if left untreated.

Sand flies capable of carrying the parasite that causes the infection can be found in a number of Southern and Southwestern states.

Experts say they’re still learning about the bugs, but they can be repelled by sprays containing DEET.

Anyone should see a doctor if a bug bite doesn’t go away or if they have any new skin sores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory...
Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.
Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

Latest News

The Virginia Farm Bureau is raising awareness of the mental health struggles faced by young...
Farm Bureau raising awareness of mental health challenges of farm youth
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl; suspect captured, Ohio police say
Trick-or-treaters
Be mindful of food allergies when preparing for trick-or-treaters
Nurse administering care to patient
National nursing shortage affects local retirement communities