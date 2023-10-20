Cream of the Crop
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Summer Kite

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Running has allowed me to build really close and meaningful relationships with my teammates. But it has also taught me to build a better relationship with myself.”

This fall, Summer Kite became the fastest female runner to complete the home course at Page County High School.

“It means a lot to me because I get to see what my body and mind are capable of doing,” said the senior.

Kite is not only a key member of the cross country and track teams at Page County. She is also a standout voice on Scholastic Bowl, an academic competition spanning a wide variety of subjects.

“She isn’t happy just knowing the basics,” said Page County cross country coach Nichole Brumfield, who also coaches Scholastic Bowl. “So I thought that she’d really like Scholastic Bowl.”

Since joining the club, Kite has added invaluable knowledge in all categories, especially science and math.

“Random knowledge becomes useful,” said Kite. “You learn to pick out little code words and facts.”

Kite is also the senior class president at Page County. She will be aiming for another school record this fall, as she looks to break a 5:44 mile.

“Everything in my life revolves around cross country and running,” added Kite. “I’m hoping to continue running competitively at the highest level possible.”

