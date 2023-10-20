Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel was 20 years old and a mother of three. She would’ve turned 40 on Oct. 6 of this year....
Family of Rachel Good still hoping for justice 20 years after her disappearance
As tears fell, happy memories flooded the circle of family and friends, keeping Rachel’s memory...
Vigil held Wednesday for Rachel Good at last place friends and family saw her
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is warning the community about a recent phone scam trend.
Augusta County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating officers
Staunton Police Department announces arrests after online solicitation investigation

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Weekend front, limited rainfall
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan makes impassioned plea to GOP colleagues to elect him House speaker ahead of third vote
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say